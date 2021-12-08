 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Aaron Garriott, Brandon Dunson lead Central Catholic past Ridgeview

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s Jaelyn Keene was named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The junior middle blocker from Jacksonville is ISU’s first Academic All-American in volleyball since Kristi Geary in 1997.

15 years ago (2006): With 310-pound post player Josh Brent away on a football recruiting visit, Central Catholic guards Aaron Garriott scored 26 points and Brandon Dunson 20 in a 76-55 win over Ridgeview.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community High School graduate Jenny Schmidt had a career-high 22 points as Illinois State swept past the University of Illinois-Chicago, 83-44, in women’s basketball.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan University’s sophomore passing sensation Wally Kistenfeger and rugged Illinois State University junior linebacker Larry Lokanc were given honorable mention on the Associated Press Little All-America football team.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

