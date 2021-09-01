 Skip to main content
Football games today for Thursday

Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith, right, chases after Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis who scrambles for 16 yards during the Redbirds' 24-7 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory over the Sycamores on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hancock Stadium.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

COLLEGE

MISSOURI VALLEY

Incarnate Word at Youngstown State

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State

Western Illinois at Ball State

BIG TEN

Temple at Rutgers

Ohio State at Minnesota*

(*) - conference games

