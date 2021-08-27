 Skip to main content
agate

Football games today for Saturday

Illini Football

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) breaks loose for a big touchdown run in the first half of action against Nebraska on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska rallied in the second half to beat the Illini, 42-38.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS
FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Carlinville at GCMS

8-MAN SOUTH

Blue Ridge at Danville Schlarman*

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Nebraska at Illinois*, noon

MISSOURI VALLEY

Eastern Illinois at Indiana State

(*) - conference games

