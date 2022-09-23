 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Football games today for Saturday 9/24

  • 0
Cole Mueller vs. North Dakota

Illinois State tailback Cole Mueller carried the football Saturday at the Alerus Center.

 Randy Reinhardt

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY  

LOCAL

Carroll at Illinois Wesleyan*, 1 p.m. 

COLLEGE

MVFC

North Dakota State at South Dakota *

South Dakota State at Missouri State*

North Dakota at Southern Illinois*

Northern Iowa at Western Illinois*

BIG TEN

Wisconsin at Ohio State*

Iowa at Rutgers*

Minnesota at Michigan State*

Maryland at Michigan*

Florida Atlantic at Purdue

Indiana at Cincinnati

Central Michigan at Penn State

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

CCIW

Washington (Mo.) at Carthage*

North Park at Millikin*

Elmhurst at North Central*

Wheaton at Augustana* 

STATE

Benedictine at Eureka College*

HIGH SCHOOL

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Blue Ridge at Martinsville

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast*

(*) - conference game.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News