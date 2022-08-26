Football games today for Saturday 8/27

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Heyworth at Tri-County
BIG 12
Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual*
AREA
Dwight at Salt Fork
COLLEGE
Wyoming at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska at Dublin, Ireland*
(*) - conference game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today