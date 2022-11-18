 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football games today for Saturday 11/19

Cole Mueller vs. North Dakota

Illinois State tailback Cole Mueller carried the football Saturday at the Alerus Center.

 Randy Reinhardt

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY  

LOCAL

Western Illinois at Illinois State*, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE

MVFC

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State*

Missouri State at Indiana State*

Northern Iowa at South Dakota*

North Dakota at North Dakota State*

BIG TEN

Illinois at Michigan*, TBA

Indiana at Michigan State*

Ohio State at Maryland*

Northwestern at Purdue*

Penn State at Rutgers*

Wisconsin at Nebraska*

Iowa at Minnesota*

(*) - conference game.

 

