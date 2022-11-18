Football games today for Saturday 11/19

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Western Illinois at Illinois State*, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE
MVFC
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State*
Missouri State at Indiana State*
Northern Iowa at South Dakota*
North Dakota at North Dakota State*
BIG TEN
Illinois at Michigan*, TBA
Indiana at Michigan State*
Ohio State at Maryland*
Northwestern at Purdue*
Penn State at Rutgers*
Wisconsin at Nebraska*
Iowa at Minnesota*
(*) - conference game.
