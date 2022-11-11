 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Football games today for Saturday 11/12

  • 0
Cole Mueller vs. North Dakota

Illinois State tailback Cole Mueller carried the football Saturday at the Alerus Center.

 Randy Reinhardt

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY  

LOCAL

Illinois Wesleyan at Elmhurst*, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at South Dakota State*, 2 p.m. 

COLLEGE

MVFC

South Dakota at North Dakota*

Indiana State at Western Illinois*

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois*

Youngstown State at Missouri State*

BIG TEN

Purdue at Illinois*, TBA

Indiana at Ohio State*

Wisconsin at Iowa*

Maryland at Penn State*

Nebraska at Michigan*

Rutgers at Michigan State*

Northwestern at Minnesota*

CCIW

Washington (Mo.) at Carroll*

Millikin at Carthage*

Augustana at North Central*

North Park at Wheaton*

(*) - conference game.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News