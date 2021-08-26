 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Football games today for Friday

  • 0
BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal Community at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Pontiac at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.

O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.

University High at Decatur MacArthur*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Rantoul at Olympia*

Prairie Central at Tolono Unity*

PBL at IVC*

Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden* 

BIG 12

Champaign Centennial at Urbana*

Champaign Central at Danville*

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods*

Peoria Manual at Peotone

Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora 

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Arthur at Tri-Valley

El Paso-Gridley at Meridian

Eureka at Roxana

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington

Fieldcrest at Aurora Christian

Tremont at Sangamon Valley

Villa Grove at Fisher

Tri-County at Heyworth

Central A&M at LeRoy

AREA

Clinton at Lincoln

Salt Fork at Dwight

East Peoria at Streator

8-MAN NORTH

Lowpoint-Washburn at Flanagan-Cornell*

(*) - conference games

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News