Football games today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal Community at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Pontiac at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
O'Fallon at Normal West, 7 p.m.
University High at Decatur MacArthur*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Rantoul at Olympia*
Prairie Central at Tolono Unity*
PBL at IVC*
Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden*
BIG 12
Champaign Centennial at Urbana*
Champaign Central at Danville*
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods*
Peoria Manual at Peotone
Peoria Notre Dame at Metamora
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Arthur at Tri-Valley
El Paso-Gridley at Meridian
Eureka at Roxana
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington
Fieldcrest at Aurora Christian
Tremont at Sangamon Valley
Villa Grove at Fisher
Tri-County at Heyworth
Central A&M at LeRoy
AREA
Clinton at Lincoln
Salt Fork at Dwight
East Peoria at Streator
8-MAN NORTH
Lowpoint-Washburn at Flanagan-Cornell*
(*) - conference games