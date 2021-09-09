Football games today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
PBL at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Champaign Centennial*, 7 p.m.
University High at Springfield Lanphier*, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Manual*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Rantoul at Pontiac*
Monticello at Olympia*
Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden*
Tolono Unity at IVC*
BIG 12
Peoria High at Danville*
Champaign Central at Edwardsville
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at Ridgeview
Fisher at Fieldcrest
El Paso-Gridley at GCMS
LeRoy at Tremont
Eureka at Heyworth
Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
AREA
Shelbyville at Clinton*
Lincoln at Jerseyville
Herscher at Streator*
8-MAN NORTH
South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell*
8-MAN SOUTH
St. Thomas More at Blue Ridge*
(*) - conference games