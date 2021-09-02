Football games today for Friday

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Champaign Central at Normal West*, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at University High*, 7 p.m.
Peoria Manual at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Rantoul*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Pontiac at Prairie Central*
Olympia at PBL*
IVC at Monticello*
St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity*
BIG 12
Danville at Champaign Centennial*
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame*
Peoria High at Wheaton St. Francis
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tri-Valley*
Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley*
Tremont at Eureka*
GCMS at Fisher*
Heyworth at LeRoy*
Ridgeview at Villa Grove
AREA
Argenta-Oreana at Clinton*
Charleston at Lincoln*
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Dwight*
Streator at Ottawa
8-MAN NORTH
Flanagan-Cornell at Peoria Heights*
COLLEGE
MISSOURI VALLEY
South Dakota at Kansas
South Dakota State at Colorado State
BIG TEN
Michigan State at Northwestern*
(*) - conference games