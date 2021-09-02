 Skip to main content
Football games today for Friday

BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Central at Normal West*, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at University High*, 7 p.m.

Peoria Manual at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Rantoul*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Pontiac at Prairie Central*

Olympia at PBL*

IVC at Monticello*

St. Joseph-Ogden at Tolono Unity*

BIG 12

Danville at Champaign Centennial*

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame*

Peoria High at Wheaton St. Francis

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tri-Valley*

Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley*

Tremont at Eureka*

GCMS at Fisher*

Heyworth at LeRoy*

Ridgeview at Villa Grove

AREA

Argenta-Oreana at Clinton*

Charleston at Lincoln*

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Dwight*

Streator at Ottawa

8-MAN NORTH

Flanagan-Cornell at Peoria Heights*

COLLEGE

MISSOURI VALLEY

South Dakota at Kansas

South Dakota State at Colorado State

BIG TEN

Michigan State at Northwestern*

(*) - conference games

