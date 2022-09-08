Football games today for Friday 9/9

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal West at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame*, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at PBL*, 7 p.m.
University High at Chatham Glenwood*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central*
Pontiac at Rantoul*
IVC at Tolono Unity*
Milwaukee Academy of Science at Monticello
BIG 12
Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial*
Danville at Peoria Manual*
Champaign Central at Granite City
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier*
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Decatur Eisenhower*
Springfield Southeast at Jacksonville*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Ridgeview/Lexington at Tri-Valley
GCMS at El Paso-Gridley
Heyworth at Eureka
Tremont at LeRoy
Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
AREA
Olympia at Athens*
Streator at Herscher*
Clinton at Shelbyville*
Jersey at Lincoln
Westville at Dwight
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Milford at Blue Ridge*
(*) - conference games