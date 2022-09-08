 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football games today for Friday 9/9

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal West at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at PBL*, 7 p.m.

University High at Chatham Glenwood*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

St. Joseph-Ogden at Prairie Central*

Pontiac at Rantoul*

IVC at Tolono Unity*

Milwaukee Academy of Science at Monticello

BIG 12

Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial*

Danville at Peoria Manual*

Champaign Central at Granite City

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier*

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Decatur Eisenhower*

Springfield Southeast at Jacksonville*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Ridgeview/Lexington at Tri-Valley

GCMS at El Paso-Gridley

Heyworth at Eureka

Tremont at LeRoy

Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 

AREA

Olympia at Athens*

Streator at Herscher*

Clinton at Shelbyville*

Jersey at Lincoln 

Westville at Dwight

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Milford at Blue Ridge*

(*) - conference games

