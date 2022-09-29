Football games today for Friday 9/30

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High*, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Manual*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central at PBL*
Tolono Unity at Pontiac*
Monticello at Rantoul*
BIG 12
Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central*
Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods*
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Decatur MacArthur at Springfield*
Rochester at Springfield Southeast*
Springfield Lanphier at Chatham Glenwood*
Decatur Eisenhower at Jacksonville*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley*
Eureka at El Paso-Gridley*
Tremont at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*
GCMS at Ridgeview/Lexington*
Ottawa Marquette at LeRoy
AREA
Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth*
Peotone at Streator*
Clinton at Tuscola*
Lincoln at Mattoon*
Clifton Central at Dwight*
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Yorkville Parkview Christian at Blue Ridge
(*) - conference games