agate

Football games today for Friday 9/30

  • 0
091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at University High*, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Manual*, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at PBL*

Tolono Unity at Pontiac*

Monticello at Rantoul*

BIG 12

Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central*

Peoria High at Peoria Richwoods*

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Decatur MacArthur at Springfield*

Rochester at Springfield Southeast*

Springfield Lanphier at Chatham Glenwood*

Decatur Eisenhower at Jacksonville*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Fieldcrest at Tri-Valley*

Eureka at El Paso-Gridley*

Tremont at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*

GCMS at Ridgeview/Lexington*

Ottawa Marquette at LeRoy 

AREA

Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth*

Peotone at Streator*

Clinton at Tuscola*

Lincoln at Mattoon* 

Clifton Central at Dwight*

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Yorkville Parkview Christian at Blue Ridge

(*) - conference games

