Football games today for Friday 9/24

BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m. 

Chatham Glenwood at University High*, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at IVC*

Monticello at Pontiac*

St. Joseph-Ogden at Olympia*

PBL at Rantoul*

BIG 12

Peoria High at Champaign Centennial*

Danville at Peoria Manual*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Heyworth at Tri-Valley

Ridgeview/Lexington at El Paso-Gridley

GCMS at Eureka

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher

Fieldcrest at LeRoy

AREA

Dwight at Momence*

Clinton at Decatur St. Teresa*

Mount Zion at Lincoln*

Manteno at Streator*

8-MAN NORTH

Polo at Flanagan-Cornell*

8-MAN SOUTH

Blue Ridge at Decatur Lutheran*

(*) - conference games

