Football games today for Friday 9/24

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Peoria Richwoods at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Chatham Glenwood at University High*, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Peoria Notre Dame*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central at IVC*
Monticello at Pontiac*
St. Joseph-Ogden at Olympia*
PBL at Rantoul*
BIG 12
Peoria High at Champaign Centennial*
Danville at Peoria Manual*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Heyworth at Tri-Valley
Ridgeview/Lexington at El Paso-Gridley
GCMS at Eureka
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fisher
Fieldcrest at LeRoy
AREA
Dwight at Momence*
Clinton at Decatur St. Teresa*
Mount Zion at Lincoln*
Manteno at Streator*
8-MAN NORTH
Polo at Flanagan-Cornell*
8-MAN SOUTH
Blue Ridge at Decatur Lutheran*
(*) - conference games