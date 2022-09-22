Football games today for Friday 9/23

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal Community at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Normal West*, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Tolono Unity*, 7 p.m.
University High at Decatur Eisenhower*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
IVC at Prairie Central*
Pontiac at Monticello*
Rantoul at PBL*
Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden
BIG 12
Danville at Champaign Centennial*
Peoria Manual at Peoria High*
Granite City at Peoria Notre Dame
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*
Chatham Glenwood at Rochester*
Jacksonville at Springfield*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at Heyworth
El Paso-Gridley at Ridgeview/Lexington
Eureka at GCMS
LeRoy at Fieldcrest
Madison at Tremont
AREA
New Berlin at Olympia*
Streator at Manteno*
Decatur St. Teresa at Clinton*
Lincoln at Mount Zion*
Momence at Dwight*
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at Biggsville West Central
(*) - conference games