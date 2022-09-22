 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 9/23

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal Community at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Normal West*, 7 p.m. 

Central Catholic at Tolono Unity*, 7 p.m.

University High at Decatur Eisenhower*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

IVC at Prairie Central*

Pontiac at Monticello*

Rantoul at PBL*

Nokomis at St. Joseph-Ogden

BIG 12

Danville at Champaign Centennial*

Peoria Manual at Peoria High*

Granite City at Peoria Notre Dame

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*

Chatham Glenwood at Rochester*

Jacksonville at Springfield*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Heyworth

El Paso-Gridley at Ridgeview/Lexington

Eureka at GCMS

LeRoy at Fieldcrest

Madison at Tremont 

AREA

New Berlin at Olympia*

Streator at Manteno*

Decatur St. Teresa at Clinton*

Lincoln at Mount Zion* 

Momence at Dwight*

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at Biggsville West Central

(*) - conference games

