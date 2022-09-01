Football games today for Friday 9/2

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal West at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Champaign Central at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.
Rantoul at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Springfield Southeast at University High*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central at Pontiac*
Monticello at IVC*
Sparta at PBL*
Tolono Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden*
BIG 12
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial*
Peoria High at Danville*
Peoria Richwoods at Morton
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Chatham Glenwood at Decatur MacArthur*
Decatur Eisenhower at Rochester*
Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville*
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*
El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest*
Eureka at Tremont*
LeRoy at Heyworth*
Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington
AREA
Pittsfield at Olympia*
Lincoln at Charleston*
Ottawa at Streator
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana
Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More*
Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
Illinois at Indiana*, 7 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State
(*) - conference games