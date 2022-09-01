 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Football games today for Friday 9/2

  • 0
091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal West at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Champaign Central at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

Rantoul at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.

Springfield Southeast at University High*, 7 p.m.  

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at Pontiac*

Monticello at IVC*

Sparta at PBL*

Tolono Unity at St. Joseph-Ogden*

BIG 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial*

Peoria High at Danville*

Peoria Richwoods at Morton

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Chatham Glenwood at Decatur MacArthur*

Decatur Eisenhower at Rochester*

Springfield Lanphier at Jacksonville*

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*

El Paso-Gridley at Fieldcrest*

Eureka at Tremont*

LeRoy at Heyworth*

Villa Grove vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington

AREA

Pittsfield at Olympia*

Lincoln at Charleston*

Ottawa at Streator

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana

Dwight at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville Alvin

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at St. Thomas More*

Blue Ridge at Metro East-Lutheran

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Illinois at Indiana*, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State

(*) - conference games

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News