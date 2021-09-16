 Skip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 9/17

  • 0
BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Bloomington at Normal West*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Monticello*, 7 p.m. 

University High at Springfield Southeast*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Rantoul at Prairie Central*

Pontiac at PBL*

Olympia at Tolono Unity*

IVC at St. Joseph-Odgen*

BIG 12

Danville at Peoria Richwoods*

Peoria Manual at Peoria High*

Champaign Centennial at Kankakee

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Tremont*

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at El Paso-Gridley*

Eureka at Fieldcrest*

Fisher vs. Ridgeview/Lexington at Lexington*

LeRoy at GCMS*

Ottawa Marquette at Heyworth

AREA

Oakwood at Dwight*

Lincoln at Mahomet-Seymour*

Streator at Lisle*

8-MAN NORTH

Milford at Flanagan-Cornell*

8-MAN SOUTH

Milledgeville at Blue Ridge

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Maryland at Illinois*, 8 p.m.

(*) - conference games

