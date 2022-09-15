 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football games today for Friday 9/16

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Monticello at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.

Springfield at University High*, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Peoria High*, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at Rantoul*

PBL at Pontiac*

St. Joseph-Ogden at IVC*

Tolono Unity at Paris

BIG 12

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central*

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Notre Dame*

Peoria Manual at Kankakee

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Decatur Eisenhower at Decatur MacArthur*

Springfield Lanphier at Rochester*

Jacksonville at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Southeast*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tremont at Tri-Valley*

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at El Paso-Gridley*

Fieldcrest at Eureka*

GCMS at LeRoy*

Nokomis at Heyworth 

AREA

Olympia at Williamsville*

Lisle at Streator*

Central A&M at Clinton*

Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln* 

Dwight at Oakwood

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Decatur Lutheran at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland*

(*) - conference games

