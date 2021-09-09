 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Football games today for Friday 9/10

  • 0
BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Peoria Richwoods at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

PBL at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m. 

Normal West at Champaign Centennial*, 7 p.m.

University High at Springfield Lanphier*, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Peoria Manual*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Rantoul at Pontiac*

Monticello at Olympia*

Prairie Central at St. Joseph-Ogden*

Tolono Unity at IVC*

BIG 12

Peoria High at Danville*

Champaign Central at Edwardsville

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Ridgeview

Fisher at Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley at GCMS

LeRoy at Tremont

Eureka at Heyworth

Ottawa Marquette at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 

AREA

Shelbyville at Clinton*

Lincoln at Jerseyville

Herscher at Streator*

8-MAN NORTH

South Beloit at Flanagan-Cornell*

8-MAN SOUTH

St. Thomas More at Blue Ridge*

(*) - conference games

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News