Football games today for Friday 8/26

FINCHAM TALKS TO TEAM

Normal West head football coach Nate Fincham addresses his team after Washington downed the Wildcats, 14-7, in a 2021 Class 6A first-round playoff game at Washington.

 Jim Benson

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Central at Normal West*, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at University High*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pontiac*, 7 p.m. 

Bloomington at Peoria Richwoods*, 7 p.m. 

Normal Community at O'Fallon, 7 p.m.  

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Tolono Unity at Prairie Central*

IVC at Rantoul*

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello*

Peotone at Rantoul

BIG 12

Champaign Centennial at Urbana*

Belleville West at Danville

Metamora at Peoria High

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Rochester at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*

Jacksonville at Chatham Glenwood*

Springfield at Decatur Eisenhower*

Decatur MacArthur at Springfield Southeast*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Ridgeview/Lexington at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS at Fieldcrest 

Tri-Valley at ALAH

Sangamon Valley at Tremont

Meridian at El Paso-Gridley

LeRoy at Central A&M

Eureka at Canton

AREA

Olympia at Riverton

Lincoln at Clinton

Streator at East Peoria

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Danville Schlarman at Blue Ridge*

(*) - conference games

