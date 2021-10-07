 Skip to main content
Football games today for Friday 10/8

BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Danville at Normal West*, 7 p.m.

IVC at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m. 

Decatur Eisenhower at University High*, 7 p.m.

Granite City at Normal Community, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at Olympia*

St. Joseph-Ogden at Pontiac*

Monticello at PBL* 

Tolono Unity at Rantoul*

BIG 12

Champaign Central at Peoria High*

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

GCMS at Tri-Valley

Heyworth at El Paso-Gridley

Eureka at Ridgeview/Lexington

LeRoy at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Tremont at Fisher

AREA

Watseka at Dwight*

Lincoln at Effingham*

Reed-Custer at Streator*

Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton*

8-MAN NORTH

Rockford Christian Life vs. Flanagan-Cornell at South Streator*

8-MAN SOUTH

Blue Ridge at Milford*

(*) - conference games

