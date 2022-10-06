Football games today for Friday 10/7

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Bloomington at Peoria High*, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at IVC*, 7 p.m.
University High at Rochester*, 7 p.m.
Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Prairie Central at Mercer County
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Odgen*
PBL at Monticello*
Rantoul at Tolono Unity*
BIG 12
Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods*
Champaign Central at Danville*
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Jacksonville at Decatur MacArthur*
Springfield at Springfield Southeast*
Decatur Eisenhower at Springfield Lanphier*
Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at GCMS
El Paso-Gridley at Heyworth
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy
Ridgeview/Lexington at Eureka
Tremont at Nokomis
AREA
Pleasant Plains at Olympia*
Reed-Custer at Streator*
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham*
Effingham at Lincoln*
Dwight at Watseka*
8-MAN CENTRAL 1
Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland*
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
Nebraska at Rutgers*
(*) - conference games