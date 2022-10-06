 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football games today for Friday 10/7

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Bloomington at Peoria High*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at IVC*, 7 p.m.

University High at Rochester*, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Quincy Notre Dame, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at Mercer County

Pontiac at St. Joseph-Odgen*

PBL at Monticello*

Rantoul at Tolono Unity*

BIG 12

Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods*

Champaign Central at Danville*

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Jacksonville at Decatur MacArthur*

Springfield at Springfield Southeast*

Decatur Eisenhower at Springfield Lanphier*

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at GCMS

El Paso-Gridley at Heyworth

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at LeRoy

Ridgeview/Lexington at Eureka

Tremont at Nokomis 

AREA

Pleasant Plains at Olympia*

Reed-Custer at Streator*

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham*

Effingham at Lincoln* 

Dwight at Watseka*

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Blue Ridge at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland*

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Nebraska at Rutgers*

(*) - conference games

