Football games today for Friday 10/22

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Normal Community at Normal West*, 7 p.m.
Prairie Central at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Rochester at University High*, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
Olympia at Pontiac*
IVC at Rantoul*
Tolono Unity at Monticello*
St. Joseph-Ogden at PBL*
BIG 12
Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central*
Peoria High at Peoria Notre Dame*
Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual*
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*
El Paso-Gridley at Tri-Valley*
Fieldcrest at Tremont*
LeRoy at Ridgeview/Lexington*
Heyworth at GCMS*
AREA
Seneca at Dwight
Troy Triad at Lincoln
Streator at Coal City*
Sullivan at Clinton*
8-MAN SOUTH
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
(*) - conference games