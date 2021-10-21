 Skip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 10/22

BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Normal Community at Normal West*, 7 p.m. 

Prairie Central at Central Catholic*, 7 p.m. 

Rochester at University High*, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Olympia at Pontiac*

IVC at Rantoul*

Tolono Unity at Monticello* 

St. Joseph-Ogden at PBL*

BIG 12

Champaign Centennial at Champaign Central*

Peoria High at Peoria Notre Dame*

Peoria Richwoods at Peoria Manual*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Eureka at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*

El Paso-Gridley at Tri-Valley*

Fieldcrest at Tremont*

LeRoy at Ridgeview/Lexington*

Heyworth at GCMS*

AREA

Seneca at Dwight

Troy Triad at Lincoln

Streator at Coal City*

Sullivan at Clinton*

8-MAN SOUTH

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

(*) - conference games

