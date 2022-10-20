 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 10/21

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Peoria Manual at Normal Community*, 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Normal West at Champaign Centennial*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Prairie Central*, 7 p.m.

University High at Jacksonville*, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Pontiac at Robinson

Rantoul at IVC*

Monticello at Tolono Unity*

PBL at St. Joseph-Ogden*

BIG 12

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria High*

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Rochester at Decatur MacArthur*

Decatur Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood*

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at Springfield Southeast*

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at El Paso-Gridley*

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Eureka*

Tremont at Fieldcrest*

Ridgeview/Lexington at LeRoy* 

GCMS at Heyworth*

AREA

PORTA at Olympia*

Coal City at Streator*

Clinton at Sullivan*

Lincoln at Troy Triad 

Dwight at Seneca*

(*) - conference games

