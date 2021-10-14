 Skip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 10/15

  • 0
BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Centennial at Normal Community*, 7 p.m. 

Normal West at Peoria Richwoods*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Olympia*, 7 p.m. 

University High at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Champaign Central*, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Monticello at Prairie Central*

Pontiac at IVC*

PBL at Tolono Unity* 

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden*

BIG 12

Peoria Notre Dame at Peoria Manual*

Danville at Thornwood

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Eureka*

Tremont at El Paso-Gridley*

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Fieldcrest*

Ridgeview/Lexington at Heyworth*

Fisher at LeRoy*

AREA

Dwight at Iroquois West*

Lincoln at Taylorville*

Streator at Wilmington*

Clinton at Meridian*

8-MAN NORTH

Flanagan-Cornell at Blue Ridge

(*) - conference games

