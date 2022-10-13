 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Football games today for Friday 10/14

091821-blm-spt-17westbhs

Normal West defenders celebrated an interception by Tanner Cupples (6) against Bloomington High School at West, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Central at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Peoria High at Normal West*, 7 p.m.

Decatur MacArthur at University High*, 7 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central at Monticello*

IVC at Pontiac*

Tolono Unity at PBL*

St. Joseph-Ogden at Rantoul*

BIG 12

Danville at Peoria Richwoods*

Champaign Centennial at Collinsville

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Jacksonville at Rochester*

Chatham Glenwood at Springfield*

Decatur Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast*

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin*

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Eureka at Tri-Valley*

El Paso-Gridley at Tremont*

Fieldcrest at Deer Creek-Mackinaw*

Heyworth at Ridgeview/Lexington* 

AREA

Olympia at Auburn*

Wilmington at Streator*

Meridian at Clinton*

Taylorville at Lincoln* 

Iroquois West at Dwight*

8-MAN CENTRAL 1

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland at Polo

(*) - conference games

