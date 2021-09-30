 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Football games today for Friday 10/1

  • 0
BIG 12 FOOTBALL

Quincy Notre Dame will join Bloomington and Normal Community, shown in a Big 12 Conference game last season, in the league for the 2021 spring season.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

FOOTBALL

GAMES TODAY

LOCAL

Champaign Centennial at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.

Normal Community at Peoria High*, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden*, 7 p.m. 

University High at Springfield*, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

ILLINI PRAIRIE

IVC at Olympia*

PBL at Prairie Central*

Pontiac at Tolono Unity*

Rantoul at Monticello*

BIG 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Central*

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville*

Peoria Richwoods at Thornton

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest*

El Paso-Gridley at Eureka*

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont*

Ridgeview/Lexington at GCMS*

Fisher at Heyworth*

LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette

AREA

Dwight at Clifton Central*

Mattoon at Lincoln*

Streator at Peotone*

Tuscola at Clinton*

8-MAN NORTH

Flanagan-Cornell at Biggsville West Central*

8-MAN SOUTH

Blue Ridge at Metro-East Lutheran*

COLLEGE

BIG TEN

Iowa at Maryland*

(*) - conference games

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News