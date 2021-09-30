Football games today for Friday 10/1

FOOTBALL
GAMES TODAY
LOCAL
Champaign Centennial at Bloomington*, 7 p.m.
Normal Community at Peoria High*, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at St. Joseph-Ogden*, 7 p.m.
University High at Springfield*, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
ILLINI PRAIRIE
IVC at Olympia*
PBL at Prairie Central*
Pontiac at Tolono Unity*
Rantoul at Monticello*
BIG 12
Peoria Manual at Champaign Central*
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville*
Peoria Richwoods at Thornton
HEART OF ILLINOIS
Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest*
El Paso-Gridley at Eureka*
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont*
Ridgeview/Lexington at GCMS*
Fisher at Heyworth*
LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette
AREA
Dwight at Clifton Central*
Mattoon at Lincoln*
Streator at Peotone*
Tuscola at Clinton*
8-MAN NORTH
Flanagan-Cornell at Biggsville West Central*
8-MAN SOUTH
Blue Ridge at Metro-East Lutheran*
COLLEGE
BIG TEN
Iowa at Maryland*
(*) - conference games