GOLF
Hole in one
E. Scott Shroyer
At Crestwicke Country Club
E. Scott Shroyer sank his tee shot on the 115-yard fourth hole on May 1. He used a 7-iron into the wind for his feat, which was witnessed by Joe Luber and Roger Heerdt.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today