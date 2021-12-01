 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

agate

Associated Press State High School Basketball Rankings

  • 0

 

 

BASKETBALL

High school boys

State rankings

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts

1. Glenbard West (7);3-0;79

2. Whitney Young (1);0-0;73

3. Kenwood;1-0;61

4. Glenbrook South;4-0;51

(tie) Curie;4-0;51

6. New Trier;4-0;35

7. Normal Community;4-0;21

(tie) St. Rita;3-1;21

9. Bolingbrook;3-0;14

10. Moline;3-0;13

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts

1. Simeon (6);2-0;78

2. Hillcrest;4-0;52

3. Peoria ND (1);3-0;48

4. East St. Louis (1);4-0;46

5. Lake Forest;3-1;42

6. Rock Island;3-0;38

7. Harvey Thornton;2-1;27

8. Marian Catholic;3-1;23

(tie) Rockford Boylan;4-0;23

10. Centralia;4-0;17

Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 12. Hyde Park 10. Springfield 7. St. Ignatius 5. Oak Forest 4. Fenwick 3. Springfield Lanphier 2. Burlington Central 2. Decatur MacArthur 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts

1. Orr (3);2-0;63

2. DePaul College Prep (2);4-0;54

3. Breese Central;4-0;43

4. Springfield (SHG);3-2;33

5. Macomb;5-0;27

6. Clark (1);2-1;19

7. Teutopolis;3-1;18

8. Nashville;2-2;16

(tie) Leo;0-0;16

10. St. Joseph-Ogden;2-0;11

Others receiving votes: Beecher 10. Rockridge 10. Mt. Carmel 10. Breese Mater Dei 8. St. Edward 8. Corliss 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6. Massac County 5. Rockford Lutheran 4. Harrisburg 4. Chicago CICS-Longwood 4. Prairie Central 2. Monticello 2. El Paso-Gridley 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts

1. Yorkville Christian (7);2-2;70

2. Macon Meridian;5-0;56

3. South Beloit;4-0;41

4. Peoria Christian;4-0;36

5. Fulton;5-0;34

6. Steeleville;1-0;22

7. Liberty;1-0;18

8. Champaign STM;5-0;16

9. Aurora Christian;2-0;13

10. Tuscola;2-0;12

tie) Augusta SE;2-0;12

Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 9. Midland 7. Goreville 7. Monmouth United 6. Christopher 6. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Warrensburg-Latham 4. Nokomis 4. Madison 4. Altamont 4. East Dubuque 3. Casey-Westfield 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News