Associated Press State High School Basketball Rankings

BASKETBALL
High school boys
State rankings
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
CLASS 4A
School;W-L;Pts
1. Glenbard West (7);3-0;79
2. Whitney Young (1);0-0;73
3. Kenwood;1-0;61
4. Glenbrook South;4-0;51
(tie) Curie;4-0;51
6. New Trier;4-0;35
7. Normal Community;4-0;21
(tie) St. Rita;3-1;21
9. Bolingbrook;3-0;14
10. Moline;3-0;13
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 7. O'Fallon 7. Riverside-Brookfield 4. Evanston Township 2. Rolling Meadows 1.
CLASS 3A
School;W-L;Pts
1. Simeon (6);2-0;78
2. Hillcrest;4-0;52
3. Peoria ND (1);3-0;48
4. East St. Louis (1);4-0;46
5. Lake Forest;3-1;42
6. Rock Island;3-0;38
7. Harvey Thornton;2-1;27
8. Marian Catholic;3-1;23
(tie) Rockford Boylan;4-0;23
10. Centralia;4-0;17
Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 12. Hyde Park 10. Springfield 7. St. Ignatius 5. Oak Forest 4. Fenwick 3. Springfield Lanphier 2. Burlington Central 2. Decatur MacArthur 1.
CLASS 2A
School;W-L;Pts
1. Orr (3);2-0;63
2. DePaul College Prep (2);4-0;54
3. Breese Central;4-0;43
4. Springfield (SHG);3-2;33
5. Macomb;5-0;27
6. Clark (1);2-1;19
7. Teutopolis;3-1;18
8. Nashville;2-2;16
(tie) Leo;0-0;16
10. St. Joseph-Ogden;2-0;11
Others receiving votes: Beecher 10. Rockridge 10. Mt. Carmel 10. Breese Mater Dei 8. St. Edward 8. Corliss 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6. Massac County 5. Rockford Lutheran 4. Harrisburg 4. Chicago CICS-Longwood 4. Prairie Central 2. Monticello 2. El Paso-Gridley 1.
CLASS 1A
School;W-L;Pts
1. Yorkville Christian (7);2-2;70
2. Macon Meridian;5-0;56
3. South Beloit;4-0;41
4. Peoria Christian;4-0;36
5. Fulton;5-0;34
6. Steeleville;1-0;22
7. Liberty;1-0;18
8. Champaign STM;5-0;16
9. Aurora Christian;2-0;13
10. Tuscola;2-0;12
tie) Augusta SE;2-0;12
Others receiving votes: Scales Mound 9. Midland 7. Goreville 7. Monmouth United 6. Christopher 6. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Warrensburg-Latham 4. Nokomis 4. Madison 4. Altamont 4. East Dubuque 3. Casey-Westfield 1.