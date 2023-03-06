High school girls
Heart of Illinois
all-star team
Dalia Dejesus (Dee-Mack), Addison Swadinsky (Dee-Mack)^, Ellie Cahill (Eureka)^, Ashlyn May (Fieldcrest)^, Kaitlin White (Fieldcrest), Kallie Evans (Fisher), Whitney Rumbold (Tremont)
Ella Ausmus (Eureka), Haley Carver (Fieldcrest), Carolyn Megow (Fieldcrest), Kyra Denning (Heyworth), Molly Buckles (LeRoy), Brinley Stevens (Ridgeview), Erin Pulliam (Tremont), Kelsey Bartels (Tri-Valley) Jr.
Kaylea Randall (EPG), Reagan Linder (Eureka), Ella Derossett (FCW), Kailey May (Fisher), Sophia Ray (GCMS), Brooke Monteggia (Heyworth), Haley Cox (LeRoy), Natalie Loy (LeRoy), Claire Peacock (Lexington), Annalyn Harper (Ridgeview), Reese Love (Tremont), Addy Freihaut (Tri-Valley)
McKenna Carithers (Dee-Mack), Ellie Cahill (Eureka), Ashlyn May (Fieldcrest), Kallie Evans (Fisher), Whitney Rumbold (Tremont)^
Kaylea Randall (EPG), Kyra Denning (Heyworth), Molly Buckles (LeRoy), Celbee Johnson (Ridgeview), Izzy Hasselbring (Tri-Valley)
Central Illinois
Conference all-stars
High school boys
Heart of Illinois
all-star team
Kesler Collins (Flanagan-Cornell), Jack Edmundson (LeRoy)^, Tyler Heffren (Eureka), Cam Kelly (Ridgeview), Micah Meiss (El Paso-Gridley), Brady Ruestman (Fieldcrest), Alec Thomas (Lexington)^
Justis Bachman (Eureka), Nick Feather (Heyworth), Jonah Funk (EPG), Seth Kollross (GCMS), Ethan Storm (Lexington), Tyler Tate (Eureka), Grant Williams (Tremont)
Seth Barnes (GCMS), Taylor Berchtold (Dee-Mack), Logan Friedmansky (Lexington), Drayton Lutz (Fisher), Alex Maas (Heyworth), Landon Modro (Fieldcrest), Brayden Stombaugh (Tri-Valley), Jasper Tarr (LeRoy)
Chase Minion (GCMS), Alex Garcia (Tremont), Logan Friedmansky (Lexington), Jordan Heider (Fieldcrest), Slater Wilcox (Eureka)
Braden Denning (Heyworth), Seth Jones (Flanagan-Cornell), Cam Kelly (Ridgeview), Maddux Marcum (LeRoy), Mac Raymer (EPG), Nick Traugott Tri-Valley)
Tri-County
Conference all-stars
Nolan Hunter (Roanoke-Benson), Connor Telford (Dwight), Connor Dodge (Woodland)
Photos: McLean County Tournament finals at Shirk Center
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!