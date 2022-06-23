 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

A hole in one

  • 0
GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Mark Campbell

At Secor - Fair Lakes Golf Course

Mike Campbell sank his tee shot on the 143-yard 12th hole on June 21. He used a 3-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Ray Ringer, Curtis Stoller and Bruce Hohulin.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

