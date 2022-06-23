A hole in one

GOLF
Hole in one
Mark Campbell
At Secor - Fair Lakes Golf Course
Mike Campbell sank his tee shot on the 143-yard 12th hole on June 21. He used a 3-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by Ray Ringer, Curtis Stoller and Bruce Hohulin..
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
