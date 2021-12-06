 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Sandage leads W. Illinois over Cent. Michigan 97-70

  • 0

MT. PLEASANT — Colton Sandage scored 25 points as Western Illinois rolled past Central Michigan 97-70 on Sunday.

Will Carius added 20 points for the Leathernecks.

Trenton Massner had 11 points for Western Illinois (8-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Western Illinois posted a season-high 17 3-pointers and scored 59 points in the first half, also a season best.

Cameron Healy had 24 points for the Chippewas (1-7), who have lost five games in a row. Kevin Miller added 15 points and six assists. Harrison Henderson had 11 points.

Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in U.S. politics as a longtime Republican senator from Kansas and his party's unsuccessful 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday at age 98. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears suffer 33-22 loss to Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News