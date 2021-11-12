Sánchez continues to find his rhythm in the Arizona Fall League

Yolbert Sánchez singled in his first at-bat during a Nov. 3 Arizona Fall League game for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

The Chicago White Sox prospect singled again his next time up in the fourth.

He capped a big day at the plate with another single in the sixth.

The performance perfectly illustrated the recent hot streak for the second baseman/shortstop. On Monday, he was named the Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Sánchez said of the honor through an interpreter during a conference call Wednesday. “This past week, I was able to have good stats, numbers, and it’s definitely a good thing. It’s something that motivates you and makes you feel good. It definitely makes you feel good when you do better, and that’s what you want.”

Sánchez slashed .583/.667/.833 with seven RBIs. It was a continuation of his solid 2021 season at Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham.

“The key for me was to find the rhythm that I had when I was in Cuba — I was able to find that rhythm here, especially this year — and to keep that rhythm,” Sánchez said. “At the same time, having a supporting cast of teammates and coaches, that helped me to improve my game.”

MLB.com ranks Sánchez, 24, as the No. 15 prospect in the organization.

The Sox signed Sánchez — who was born in Ciudad Habana, Cuba — in July 2019. He hit .286 with seven doubles, five home runs and 29 RBIs in 60 games in 2021 at Winston-Salem and .343 with six doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 39 games at Birmingham.

He’s also gaining valuable experience at multiple spots defensively.

He played 34 games at second base and 24 at shortstop for Winston-Salem and 19 games at second, 16 at shortstop and three at third for Birmingham.

“Right now, my confidence level, it’s very high,” he said. “It was high throughout the season in High-A and Double-A. The good results helped to strengthen that confidence level, and now I think I’m proving to myself that I’m able to play here and I’m able to play with the best players and the best prospects and I think I can be one of them.

“That tells you how high my confidence level is right now, and hopefully I’m going to be able to sustain that.”

Sánchez has a .393/.528/.536 slash line with one home run and eight RBIs in 10 Arizona Fall League games.

“It has been a very, very good experience,” he said of the Arizona Fall League. “I’ve been fortunate to be around talented players that have been playing at different levels and that have different backgrounds. I’ve been learning from them and I’ve been learning from the experience here and just getting used to what baseball is in the U.S.”

The success of the major-league team also inspires Sánchez.

“It’s definitely a motivation,” he said. “It motivates you to play harder and do your best every day. I won’t lie to you, that also feels like a little push: ‘Hey you need to play at that level. You need to play and prove your worth to be there.’

“That’s something that here in the minors we take with a lot of pride because we’re seeing what those guys are doing and we want to join them and keep the competitive team the same way they are doing it.”

