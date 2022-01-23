 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

S. Dakota St. stays perfect in Summit; topples W. Illinois

  • 0

MACOMB, Ill. — Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points and Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson scored 15 apiece and South Dakota State remained unbeaten in Summit League play beating Western Illinois 93-75 on Saturday.

Matt Dentlinger's basket broke a 21-all tie, started an 8-0 Jackrabbits (17-4, 8-0) run and South Dakota State led the rest of the way. South Dakota State led 40-29 at halftime and went on to a 53-point second half.

Alex Arians and reserve Luke Appell each scored 13 for the Jackrabbits.

Trenton Massner scored 24 points, reserve George Dix scored 12 and Tamell Pearson 10 for the Leathernecks (12-7, 3-4).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News