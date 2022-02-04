Rocky Wirtz reiterates ‘regret’

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz expressed regret for his outburst and argumentative answers about the 2010 sexual assault scandal during Wednesday’s town hall at the United Center.

Wirtz, along with son and CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner, fielded a range of questions about the Hawks’ present and future during the session.

But when asked about how the team will ensure there never will be a repeat of what allegedly happened to former prospect Kyle Beach — who in December reached a confidential settlement with the Hawks over his negligence lawsuit for suppressing his complaint against then-video coach Brad Aldrich — Rocky Wirtz became irate.

“We’re not going to talk about what happened. We’re moving forward. That is my answer. Now what’s your next question?” he said, adding later: “That’s none of your business. That’s none of your business.”

Wirtz apologized in a statement later that night.

According to the Hawks, Rocky Wirtz was asked today in follow-up queries how he would answer the same questions if given the opportunity, and he said the following in a statement obtained by the Tribune.

“First of all, I acknowledge that I was not asked this question, and if I could do it over again, I would let Danny share the incredible work he, Jaime and our staff have done to improve our culture and team.

“However, what I would also say if given another opportunity is that the first step is putting the right people in place. Danny and Jaime have spent the past year understanding how this happened and where it is happening — not just in our locker rooms but in youth locker rooms as well. And they are fully empowered to put the right things in place not just at the Chicago Blackhawks but also at the Rockford IceHogs and Fifth Third Arena.”

The IceHogs are the Hawks’ AHL affiliate, charged with developing young prospects, and Fifth Third Arena is their practice facility, community ice rink and home to the Chicago Mission youth hockey league.

“Again, I regret the outburst,” Rocky Wirtz continued. “I suddenly felt incredibly frustrated as I perceived we were looking back instead of looking forward.”

Danny Wirtz previously vowed more transparency and improved corporate protocols in the wake of the Beach episode, as well as a cultural reset for the organization.

“Hockey culture is set by the culture we have as an organization. It’s determined by the choices we make, the actions we take every single day at the Blackhawks,” Danny Wirtz said in his statement. “Hiring people with the right values. Building a more inclusive workplace. Doing the right thing at all times even when it isn’t easy.”

He also revealed the creation of a mental health department and employee cultural committee.

“We are going to support and participate in the initiatives that come from the NHL, which will absolutely help our game progress, but we have also put our own programs, policies and trainings in place,” Danny Wirtz said. “For example, we have built a whole mental health department available to both players and employees, are currently in the process of launching an employee-led committee focused on aspects of culture and have implemented mechanisms to ensure any reports of noncompliance are investigated immediately.

“There is no finish line to this work. And Rocky and I are united that we will learn from the mistakes in this organization’s past and do the things that move our sport forward.”

