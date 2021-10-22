‘Rock star’ Kevin Lankinen gets his turn in the spotlight

If you spent more than a minute listening to Kevin Lankinen’s measured, Finnish monotone, probably one of the last sources of inspiration you would expect him to draw from would be Mötley Crüe.

The band’s debaucherous autobiography, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” is one of the Chicago Blackhawks goalie’s favorite books.

“I read a lot,” Lankinen said. “I read a lot of history and all kinds of stuff about humanity and society. But at the same time, I want to keep that rock star mindset as well — that’s going to bring you a long way. If you want to be the best you’ve got to act like the best too.

“That book brought some rock star mindset into my hockey game.”

Lankinen is cultivating his inner rock star as he quietly attacks a pivotal season in his career with the circumstances stacked against him.

The second-year pro wasn’t even the front-runner in last season’s three-goalie audition, but he took over the top role with surprising quickness. President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman made no promises about Lankinen’s status heading into the offseason, but Lankinen seemed in prime position to at least get the chance to cement his standing as the goalie of the future.

Then Bowman traded for a legend in Marc-André Fleury.

At least in public statements, Lankinen has embraced the move and the opportunity to learn from a three-time Stanley Cup winner. But the timing is pretty inconvenient for Lankinen, who has an $800,000 cap hit and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“It’s the story, where they come from and what they became that is interesting,” said Todd J. Diamond, Lankinen’s agent. “It’s the journey that most likely has piqued Kevin’s interest in that book.

“He took the long way to where he is today. ... It’s a lot like the life of a rock star, starting off with small dive bars, hoping someone’s going to hear them, someone’s going to like them, someone’s going to play them on the radio. It’s very similar to Kevin’s journey in hockey.”

Attesting to that rock-star mindset, Lankinen hasn’t written off that he one day will become the Blackhawks’ everyday goalie.

“I’m just focused on building what I started last year. I want to be the main guy for this organization,” Lankinen said last week. “I want to be there every single night. I want to get better every night and earn some wins. That’s my goal, just to keep building on last year, and I’m fully prepared and I feel confident.”

Fleury arrived via a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights as the presumed No. 1 goalie, but the Hawks’ 0-3-1 start seems to have toppled those assumptions. Lankinen started Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.

Coach Jeremy Colliton all but said the Hawks have returned to a timeshare — like they had two seasons ago with Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner — without committing to a percentage split.

“We had that situation with Crawford and Lehner where it was relatively even,” Colliton said Thursday. “That’s not mapped out. But we believe in both our guys.”

Lankinen gave up five goals and made 40 saves in his first two games this season.

“So far he’s done well in the time he’s got,” Colliton said. “We think we have two really good goaltenders and that’s a strength we feel we will have all year. You’re going to play 82 games; we’re going to use both.

“We need a win, we need the goalie to step forward and maybe he’s going to be the difference.”

Lankinen can be quiet and even-tempered, but he knows who he is as a goalie.

“Kevin Lankinen is a goalie who reads the play well, he has good reflexes, he likes to fight to see the puck,” Lankinen said. “He has good footwork so he can beat the passes on his feet.

“I think the mental side is one of my biggest strengths, just being able to show some confidence and being there for your teammates when they need you the most

“Whenever the stages are big I only get better.”

If this is a watershed moment in Lankinen’s career, it’s one that he has prepared for, Diamond said.

Lankinen’s goalie coach with the Finnish national team, Marko Torenius, has worked with him the last couple of offseasons to teach him the nuances of the AHL, Europe and the NHL.

“He’s consumed with goalies and goaltending and making goalies better,” Diamond said. “He’s a thoughtful guy and Kevin’s a thoughtful guy and they have a really good chemistry.”

Lankinen took cues from former Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames goalie Niklas Bäckström when they played in the Finnish league.

“I learned a ton from him,” Lankinen said. “Always have the growing mindset, that curious mind, open up to different ideas and different points of view.

“Even now with Flower (Fleury’s nickname), I’ve seen him win Stanley Cups and play some huge games, and just to get to know him and work with him and compete with him is a huge benefit for me.”

Lankinen and Diamond have embraced the situation with Fleury.

“I don’t view it as a setback at all. I view it as a great learning opportunity, a great healthy competition,” Diamond said. “He’s accomplished so much in his career, there has to be a reason: whether it’s his preparation or the way he is emotionally during the games.”

Lankinen is on the final year of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“It’s an open book right now,” Diamond said of Lankinen’s prospects. “We believe in Kevin and he’ll be fine. Not only us but I think the Blackhawks want more time to see how he develops and plays.... They signed Kevin, it’s his first team, there’s some kind of an affinity in both directions.

“Everyone’s always hopeful but you just never know.”

However it turns out, Lankinen and his camp believe he’ll turn out to be some team’s rock star.

Not necessarily like Mötley Crüe, however. Ironically enough, they aren’t his favorite musical act.

Lately he has been listing to Post Malone, Lankinen said: “I like him probably the best.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0