Report: Sox sign outfielders Colás and Hernandez

Outfielder Oscar Colás, the No. 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, came to terms on a $2.7 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported Saturday.

According to Sanchez, the Sox and outfielder Erick Hernandez agreed to terms on a $1 million deal. MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the No. 28 international prospect.

Colás, who was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, slashed .302/.350/.516 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs in 66 games in the minors for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan in 2019. The 23-year-old throws and hits left-handed.

MLB.com noted Colás was once dubbed the “Cuban Ohtani,” but he no longer pitches and projects as a “middle of the order” hitter.

Hernandez, who turned 17 on Saturday, was born in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. He also hits and throws left-handed. MLB.com noted his “advanced approach at the plate.”

Saturday marked the opening of Major League Baseball’s international signing period. The Sox are expected to officially announce international signings in the coming days.

International signings are not affected by the lockout, which has put a freeze on moves pertaining to major-league free agents and players on teams’ 40-man rosters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0