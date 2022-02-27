 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Reeves leads Illinois State to 86-66 romp over Indiana State

  • 0

NORMAL, Ill. — Antonio Reeves scored 28 points as Illinois State routed Indiana State 86-66 on Saturday.

Howard Fleming Jr. added 20 points for the Redbirds (12-19, 5-13 Missouri Valley Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Mark Freeman had 17 points and six assists.

Zach Hobbs had 15 points for the Sycamores (11-19, 4-14), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Julian Larry added 12 points and six rebounds. Kailex Stephens had 11 points.

The Redbirds evened the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Illinois State 60-57 on Feb. 12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: BearDigest Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2.0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News