Watch now: Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington sets world pole vault record for 14-year-olds

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington broke a world pole vault record for his age group at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games on Thursday.
Whitaker broke the 14-year-old boys pole vault world record by clearing 16 feet, 2 inches. The previous world record of 16-1¾ was set by Sasha Zhoya of France in 2017.
His previous best was 15-10.
"I was feeling good and warmups were great," said Whitaker to the AAU afterwards. "I started at 13-6, passed a height, (then) 14-6, 15-7 and 16-2 ... me and my coach were looking for that record before this."
Whitaker also set an AAU national record for 15-16 year olds (the age group he competed with). The previous record of 15-9¾ stood since 1987.
Whitaker set an Illinois Elementary School Association State meet record in May by clearing 15-0 while competing for Corpus Christi Catholic School.
Photos: Normal West takes third place at Class 3A State Track and Field Meet
061921-blm-spt-3track
Normal West's Charlie Nolan fails to win but takes second place in the high jump during the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet on Saturday in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-1track
Normal West's Leslie Fisher wins the triple jump at the Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet at O'Brien Field Saturday in Charleston. Fisher won with a 14.67 meter jump.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-2track
Bloomington High School's Liam McGill tries to clear 16 feet, 3 feet inches during the pole vault Saturday at the Class 3A State Track and Field Meet in Charleston. McGill took the title.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-4track
Normal Community's Alex Sohn launches his fourth-place shot put performance Saturday during the Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet in in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-5track
Normal West's Charlie Nolan crossed the finish line third in the anchor position of the 4x100-meter relay Saturday in the Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-7track
Normal West's Charlie Nolan and Jonovan Findley warm up before the IHSA state track and field championship in the high jump Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-6track
Normal Community's Chris Taylor takes his turn in the IHSA state track and field championship in the high jump Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-8track
Normal West's Jonovan Findley goes over the bar in the IHSA state track and field championship in the high jump Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-9track
Normal West's Davonte Crawford, top, clears a hurdle to give West a chance to win the team standings of the 3A state track and field championship during the 300 meter intermediate hurdles, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. His sixth-place finish extended the Wildcat's lead with three events left, but Minooka was closing on first with at least two athletes expected to win some points. West ended the event with a third place trophy.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-10track
Normal West head coach Chad Aubin, right, presents the Wildcats with their Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet third-place trophy Saturday in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
061921-blm-spt-11track
The Normal West track team shares their third place 3A state track and field championship trophy Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!