 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

TRACK & FIELD

Watch now: Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington sets world pole vault record for 14-year-olds

  • 0
WHITAKER RECORD

Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington set a world pole vault record for 14-year-olds by clearing 16 feet, 2 inches during the AAU Junior Olympic Games on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

 DON LOUGHLIN/MILE SPLIT PHOTO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington broke a world pole vault record for his age group at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games on Thursday.

Whitaker broke the 14-year-old boys pole vault world record by clearing 16 feet, 2 inches. The previous world record of 16-1¾ was set by Sasha Zhoya of France in 2017.

His previous best was 15-10.

"I was feeling good and warmups were great," said Whitaker to the AAU afterwards. "I started at 13-6, passed a height, (then) 14-6, 15-7 and 16-2 ... me and my coach were looking for that record before this."

Whitaker also set an AAU national record for 15-16 year olds (the age group he competed with). The previous record of 15-9¾ stood since 1987.

Whitaker set an Illinois Elementary School Association State meet record in May by clearing 15-0 while competing for Corpus Christi Catholic School. 

+1 
ISAIAH WHITAKER MUGSHOT

Whitaker
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News