Watch now: Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington sets world pole vault record for 14-year-olds

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington broke a world pole vault record for his age group at the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games on Thursday.

Whitaker broke the 14-year-old boys pole vault world record by clearing 16 feet, 2 inches. The previous world record of 16-1¾ was set by Sasha Zhoya of France in 2017.

His previous best was 15-10.

"I was feeling good and warmups were great," said Whitaker to the AAU afterwards. "I started at 13-6, passed a height, (then) 14-6, 15-7 and 16-2 ... me and my coach were looking for that record before this."

Whitaker also set an AAU national record for 15-16 year olds (the age group he competed with). The previous record of 15-9¾ stood since 1987.

Whitaker set an Illinois Elementary School Association State meet record in May by clearing 15-0 while competing for Corpus Christi Catholic School.