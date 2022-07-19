Jack Quinn, Caitlin Newman win 10-12 age titles in Bloomington-Normal Junior City golf

BLOOMINGTON — Jack Quinn and Caitlin Newman were the 10-12 year-old boys and girls champions, respectively, as the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Golf Tournament 12-under division concluded Tuesday at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Quinn fired a two-day 59 total to earn a six-stroke victory over Brayden Bain. Gabe Smith was third with 69.

Newman, Ansley Bardwell and Sydney Braucht each fired 82. Newman won a playoff with Bardwell and Braucht sharing second.

Clayton Glowacki took the boys 7-9 title with 77, a stroke ahead of Jack Wey. Myles Johnson was third with 91. Madalene Smith won the girls 7-9 with 78 while Avery Batty took second with 92.

Casey Schauls was the boys 6-under champion with 86. Anna Smith captured the girls 6-under crown with 81.

Cooper Anderson was the boys 10-12 first flight champion with 86.