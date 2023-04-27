BLOOMINGTON — What’s the most fun part about playing on a girls hockey team?

Sabine Mathis answered that she gets “to skate super fast.”

The 9-year-old Decatur girl added getting competitive is fun, too, and she likes handling the stick and shooting the puck.

She was one of 13 training at a Wednesday goalie clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Ice-time on the big rink was also shared with a Revolution 101 course, totaling two programs that day fashioned by the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association.

Delana Bowen was one of three who showed up for the team’s 101 course. Just before hitting the rink, the Peoria 18-year-old said she has skated a bit before, and was excited to give hockey a first try.

Sabine’s mother, Sarah Mathis, was also on the rink for the goalie clinic as an assistant coach. The Decatur mother of two said she grew up watching her brother play hockey, and eventually her son Armin asked to try the sport.

Mathis said Armin fell in love with it, and his younger sister Sabine began learning hockey the week she turned 4.

“Now they’re both hooked,” said the hockey mom and coach.

‘Head-to-toe gear’

Doug Kent, CIGHA president, said some of their teams are growing, but they’re looking to fill spots on their “19U,” or 19 and under, team.

In the spring, he said they field around 50 players across three teams, divided by the following age groups: 19U, a combined 14U and 12U team, and 10U. In winter and fall, 12U and 14U teams are separately run.

Kent pointed to over a dozen bins of gear available for teams to use, including skates, gloves, pants, leg pads, helmets, sticks and jerseys.

“Head-to-toe gear,” he noted.

Another regular program the association offers, he continued, is power skating. Coupling with goalie camps, Kent said: “Every week, we have something on the ice.”

He said they regularly have one coach for every two skaters. Eight were coaching Wednesday. Rev 101 courses are free to attend, Kent said, and power skating sessions and goalie clinics are $20.

Kent also said they’re looking to partner with more youth hockey organizations in the region. The Springfield Youth Hockey Association announced April 11 that it has partnered with CIGHA, noting in a Facebook post that their female players “are a vital part of our Kings family.”

The partnership means CIGHA will hold practices in Springfield and SYHA will encourage its players to join up with CIGHA’s Revolution teams, Kent said.

At Wednesday’s goalie clinic, Kent said players worked on techniques such as pushing off a sideways ice skate, proper saves, puck recoveries and shot selections.

Goalies also rehearsed forming a butterfly stance, by dropping and spreading their knees outward to better block off the net.

Kent said the teams also play games on the ice, like relay races. Another was “Missiles and Landmines,” Kent said, where gloves are thrown for players to dodge. Hit players, he said, sit as landmines, to reach out and tag others.

“They have a blast,” said Kent.

A close family

Bowen said shooting was the most fun part of the tryout.

While coaching the Revolution 101 class, Annie Herrman, 18, commented to Bowen that she shot well for a first-time hockey player. With eight years of experience playing for CIGHA, Herrman was an assistant team captain last season and will move up to assistant coach for 10U in the next season.

Herrman told The Pantagraph the 101 course focuses on the basics of skating: pushing and strides, in addition to basic puck skills, like small forehand passes.

She said Bowen was doing so great, Herrman got her working on backhand passes, too.

For other girls considering picking up hockey, Herrman encouraged them to just try it. If she hadn’t tried it when she was 9 years old, she said she wouldn’t be getting ready now to play for Illinois State University women’s hockey.

“If you’re willing to try it, go for it, because it leads to the most amazing games and things you never would have expected out of your life,” said Herrman.

She said she’s made friends for a lifetime on the team, which is a really close family to her.

She also said their gear is so padded, nothing hurts when she’s out on the ice. She said you’ll fall a lot, but you’ll get used to it, adding that it isn’t that bad.

What Herrman loves most about girls hockey: “We’re doing this together.”

GET STARTED 6:10 p.m. May 3 — Rev 101 & Goalie Clinic

6:10 p.m. May 17 — Rev 101 & Goalie Clinic CIGHA's two summer camp sessions start at 7:10 p.m. on Mondays from June 26-July 24 and July 24-Aug. 14. Individual sessions are priced at $70, or $120 for both. Discounts are offered for multiple siblings. Families interested in registering should email president@cigirlshockey.com.

