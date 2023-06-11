BLOOMINGTON — A Twin Cities teenager is reaching for a top spot in a national competitive climbing contest this summer.

After sending himself up tough routes for bouldering and speed climbing regional and divisional events earlier this year, Aiden Stroyan, 15, trekked out to the Vertical Adventures gym in Columbus, Ohio. He's working to heel in a foothold as one of the top six climbers in this weekend’s lead rope divisional trials in the USA Climbing youth championships.

If successful this weekend, the incoming Bloomington High School sophomore will have qualified for all three climbing formats in the national USA Climbing Youth National Championships next month. He previously qualified in the other two.

The three disciplines judged nationally include speed climbing, in which competitors race up a 15-meter wall; lead rope, in which athletes use safety ropes while scaling greater heights; and bouldering, a form of climbing that involves no ropes or harnesses.

The national competition will be held from July 9-16 at The Front gym in Salt Lake City. In announcing the contests, USA Climbing said the nationals will give a glimpse of young stars who might try to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

While demonstrating his abilities and training routines for Pantagraph journalists last week at The Proving Ground bouldering gym in Normal, Aiden said the qualifying events this season were “super cool.” He said he met many in his age group, and still climbs with most of them. They also share a lot of the same interests outside of climbing.

It’s been a long and tall road for Aiden to ascend. His mother, Jen Stroyan, said her son started climbing at around 7 years old when they brought him to the Upper Limits gym in Bloomington. He found the bouldering walls were his favorite, his mother said.

“The amount of workouts he’s doing is pretty incredible and intense … just a typical 15-year-old isn’t spending hours upon hours training,” she said.

Jen’s husband, Pete Stroyan, added that his son’s competence in competitive climbing sports has grown tremendously. He said Aiden does three-hour workouts on top of school and BHS track team practices.

And his two 41-year-old parents don’t have to push Aiden to do more. Pete Stroyan said that Aiden pushes himself, and it’s been fun for the father to see his son grow.

Skipping stones

Aiden did not always enjoy lead rope climbing. He switched to The Proving Ground two years ago because of the opportunities it offered for bouldering, his parents said.

He is representing the Normal gym's competitive team at divisionals and nationals this summer, and helps coach its recreational team. Aiden was previously on the recreational team at Upper Limits.

However, Pete Stroyan said they later discovered that Aiden is good at lead climbing, too — so much so that he made it to the divisional competition in his first season competing in that format.

It’s also his first competitive speed climbing season — that format is based on timed trials on 15 meter walls.

Aiden said he was a little nervous on lead ropes since they take him higher up than bouldering, but he is now mostly used to it.

He said he was really excited to go out to Ohio to compete. “There's a lot of other strong climbers, but I think I have a good chance to qualify for the next event,” he said Wednesday.

Bouldering takes place on shorter walls above padded crash mats. To make it to bouldering divisionals this year, Aiden placed Jan. 14 as one of the top 13 climbers in regionals at the Minneapolis Boulder Project.

Only the top six competitors from the Feb. 12 divisional rounds at First Ascent Block 37 in Chicago are moving on to nationals, and Aiden is one of them. He qualified for lead rope divisionals May 13 at First Ascent's Arlington Heights gym.

This is Aiden’s second competitive bouldering season, but also his first time climbing at nationals. Aiden said he doesn’t really care about how he places at competitions, as long as he feels that he climbed well.

Usually, he said, he’s pretty happy with his performance.

Aiden said there are a variety of wall angles in bouldering. He might walk his way up a route hands-free, use only his arms to pull himself up, or scale the underside of an overhang with his back to the ground. That latter problem he said is his preferred style of climbing.

Sometimes, Aidan said, he surprises himself when jumping for a hold he didn’t expect to catch. After latching on, he said he’ll hold on longer than he expected to, and that builds his confidence in working with certain hold forms.

He finds a sense of freedom in bouldering, as Aiden said he could just mess around on a wall when not competing, and create his own problems (that’s another bouldering term for a route, or a sequence of technical climbing movements).

He said he’s helped set routes at The Proving Ground, too. With the route resets and freeform climbing options, he agreed the bouldering challenges never run out.

“There’s always something new,” said Aiden.

Chipping in

For those new to and maybe nervous about trying bouldering, Aidan advised traversing a wall from side to side when starting out.

When he approaches a new route, he said he scans it for a hold he knows would be good for his foot, before starting his first attempt.

“What foot would I put there and how would I place it there?” Aiden said he’d ask himself. That then helps him solve the rest of the problem.

He sports Tenaya climbing shoes, which are an aggressive style, meaning the soles are more curved as compared to moderate styles with flat soles.

Aiden said he likes the brand since it’s a soft rubber and they work well. Chalk is also a must, he added.

He said he also reviews routes beforehand for their hand holds too, noting that they usually have a good spot to aim your hand for.

For many holds at The Proving Ground, he said he knows exactly where to put his hands. But when at a competition, he said he can’t see the routes until the rounds kick off.

It can be a big pool in completive climbing contests. Pete Stroyan said between 75-100 climbers are in his son's division, which stretches from Illinois to western Pennsylvania.

He said Aiden also trains at First Ascent facilities in the Chicago and Peoria areas. Jen Stroyan also credited the climbing community as very supportive, and geared towards safety.

She said climbing gym environments are very different from other sports, as everyone wants everyone to succeed. And everyone gets rooted for.

“Everyone one is in it together,” said Jen Stroyan.

7 pieces of rock climbing equipment you’re sure to love 1. La Sportiva Otaki climbing shoes ($180.00) 2. Petzl Boreo Helmet ($69.95) 3. Black Diamond Positron Quickdraws ($79.93, 6-pack) 4. Edelrid Rocket chalk bag ($14.95ish) 5. Petzl Adjama climbing harness ($79.95) 6. Mammut 9.2 Revelation Dry 70m rope ($300) 7. The Metolius PAS 22 ($33.95)