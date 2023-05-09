NORMAL – The Bloomington-Normal-based Midwest Renegades, the defending Mid-West United Football League champions, open their season Saturday against the Springfield Punishers in Springfield.

The Renegades, who play their home games at Normal West High School, are home for the first time on June 3 against the Chicago Falcons.

“We are very grateful to have won the championship in our first year,” Renegades coach DT Thornton said. “Our guys are really familiar with each other and know how each other plays. Team chemistry started to click from day one.”

The eight-team MWUFL features two four-team divisions. The Renegades are in the South Division with Springfield, the Chicago Falcons and the Chicago Chaos.

The Renegades will again have the services of former West standout Kyrin Tucker. The 6-foot-9, 405-pound Tucker plays offensive tackle and on the interior of the defensive line.

“Kyrin is a big guy, but he has a motor,” Thornton said. “He goes 100 percent every play. He demands a double team every time. That makes it easier for our defensive guys."

Other key defenders are safety Davonte Crawford, linebacker Michael Kerr and end Sedrick Cunningham.

Larry Carroll, the Most Valuable Player of last season’s league title game, is shifting from linebacker to running back.

“He’s always been a natural athlete,” said Thornton. “He fits our zone scheme with the way we have our offensive line set up. He can really be successful running the ball.”

New quarterback Quinton Fonville will be throwing to receivers Colby Duckworth and Malik Harris.

“Our goal is to not lose a game,” Thornton said. “We lost two last year because we didn’t travel very well. We’re going to try to go undefeated on the season.”

