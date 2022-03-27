Hundreds paddle up for pickleball tourney in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — You could dink it or you could slam it.

Land it in or out of bounds, you’ll still have a fun time paddling the pickleball.

Just over 300 players got out on the Evergreen Racquet Club courts in Bloomington this weekend for the B-Town Throwdown Pickleball Tournament. Club Manager Colleen Curran told The Pantagraph it’s their fifth year running the competition.

CNN reported earlier this month that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States, gaining 39.3% in participation and totaling 4.8 million players in the country. There’s also a drive to include it among the Olympic Games.

Fusing elements of tennis and ping pong on a badminton-sized court, players must tap a perforated plastic ball over a net and bounce it off the ground on the opposing side. A two-bounce rule prohibits volleying until the pickleball has touched both sides of the court.

At the Bloomington tournament, single matches were held Friday afternoon. Doubles followed on Saturday, with matches extending from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day. Mixed co-ed teams went head-to-head on Sunday.

Kat Smalley, tournament manager and pickleball teaching pro, told The Pantagraph on Sunday that people were loving the venue and experience, adding that they drew a good-sized pool of players.

She said COVID has had a weird effect on the competition, with only 150 registering for the 2021 contest in the Twin Cities. However, Smalley also said more people took up pickleball during lockdown, since it’s an outdoor sport that people feel safe while playing, and socializing, too.

“It’s a natural fit,” she said. “We added a lot of people to pickleball this last year.”

Curran has been managing the racquet club for eight years. She said they have 150 members who exclusively play pickleball, which has been a boost for business.

While that’s a small part of their membership, she said that number grows every year, and they get crossovers from tennis players.

The club offers social events, clinics, lessons and leagues for pickleball players. Heartland Community College is also working with the club to offer lessons.

Tournament divisions are split by half points, ranging from 3.0 to the highest skill of 5.0.

Winning the men’s singles division in the top division were Bradley Feiger, Chris Huebner and Eli Bertram. Solo top-playing women in grade 3.5 were Cully Higgins, Dirty G Russell and Rose Kovski.

Top three doubles in the 5.0 men’s division were Jeffrey Van der Eems and Andrew Clemen, Daniel Thompson and John Miniter, and Alexandr Parmacli and Eli Bertram.

In women’s grade 4.5, pairs Lindsey Van der Eems and Taylor Clemen, Sherri Balke and Rene Lederman, and Susan Caillier and Kari Senica went home with medals.

While it’s not hard to get into playing, Smalley said the game takes a certain level of competitive spirit to play. And the challenge will grow pretty quickly.

“We love the sport so much, 99% of players are just so happy to be here,” the pro teacher said. “As soon as the match is over, then it's like all smiles again.

“We're tapping paddles up at the net and sharing numbers.”

Married couple Kevin and Taylor Liccar, of Normal, were paddling Sunday. Taylor said playing with people of all ages is fun, and Kevin said you can socialize with others without screaming across the court.

Player Stan Parac said he got started when a friend invited him to play. He now hits the court six days a week for a workout.

“I would rather play pickleball for four hours than be on a treadmill,” he said.

The beauty of pickleball, Parac said, is that the size of the court makes it accessible to people in their 40, 50s and 60s.

“Even (people) in their 70s can still compete,” he said.

The smaller court size is also cheaper than a tennis court, he added.

To get started, a set of paddles and some pickleballs will cost you around $60. Outdoor courts can be found at Rollingbrook Park in Bloomington and Ironwood Park in Normal.

Steve Terry said you can’t take pickleball too seriously.

“You just go out and have fun,” he said.

