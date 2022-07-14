Watch now: Two-Man newcomers Keagan Wurth, Gabe Holderby ready to focus on own games

NORMAL — Keagan Wurth remembers playing in a high school golf tournament when he was a Normal West junior. He was paired with Bloomington standout TJ Barger at WeaverRidge Golf Club in Peoria.

"He was a lot better than me. The first nine I was just focusing on, 'It would be sweet if I beat him here' ... I was so focused on what he was doing," said Wurth. "I played terrible and was like 7-over. On the back, I just worried about my own game and not what he was doing and I was 4-under."

Wurth hopes that lesson serves him and partner Gabe Holderby well when they compete in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament for the first time at Weibring Golf Club.

The 18-year-old recent West graduates are playing their qualifying round Friday. Qualifying continues Saturday before pairings are determined for match play.

Qualifying tee times will run to noon Friday and Saturday. Entry fee is $220 per team.

The low 31 qualifiers join defending champions Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich in the championship flight, with 16 teams in other flights. There also is a senior division for those 50-plus.

Semifinals in the championship flight, and finals in other flights, are July 23. The 18-hole championship flight final is July 24.

While Wurth and Holderby are Two-Man newcomers, they have done well in a best-position format earlier this summer. They fired an 11-under-par 61 during a Calvary Christian Academy fundraiser at The Den at Fox Creek and tied for first place.

"We're just younger and able to be competitive with the older guys and maybe intimidate them," said Holderby. "We've played together for so long, it's just the chemistry. We know each other's game pretty well."

Wurth enjoyed a successful senior season last fall with the Wildcats. He earned medalist honors in the Intercity Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course, shooting 1-under 71. A couple weeks later on the same course, he matched that score in a Class 3A regional to take second and advanced to the sectional as an individual along with Holderby.

College golf is ahead for Wurth, who will play at Division III Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Holderby would like to play golf at Viterbo University, an NAIA school in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but plans to compete on the track team in the discus and shot put. He isn't sure playing both sports at the same time will work out.

"Right now I feel the physical side, my swing has been pretty good. I haven't made any big changes to that. I like where my swing is at," said Wurth. "I've spent a lot of time working on the mental side, Bob Rotella and a whole bunch of other podcasts, psychologists in the game of golf. I'm learning to stay as composed as I can and keeping my focus throughout the round. That's something I can keep working on and use that as a strength."

Holderby said he has been playing "pretty much every day" this summer at Weibring Golf Club while working as a server at Monical's Pizza. Wurth, who works at The Den, was medalist in the University High Invitational last fall at Weibring.

Although they haven't discussed much strategy heading into the qualifying round, Wurth and Holderby have an idea how they'll do things.

"I putt first because he's better at hitting lines than I am," said Holderby. "Sometimes I'll drive second because I can hit it far every once in a while. He's better at putting one in the fairway."

Provided Wurth and Holderby make it to the championship flight out of qualifying, they are excited to see how they stack up against some of the top veteran duos in Bloomington-Normal.

Wurth got a taste of that in the City Match Play Championship last month when he faced two-time champion Josh Wheeler in a championship flight first-round match. Wheeler earned a 2 and 1 victory.

"I haven't been competing against more experienced players," said Wurth. "Most of the tournaments we've played have been against kids our age. Playing against more experienced players will help me going to college against people who have played longer than me."