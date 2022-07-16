Watch now: Sweet music as Tyler McNeely, John McGrew set Two-Man qualifying pace with record-tying 15-under 56

NORMAL — Playing their Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position qualifying round during a steady rain Friday was a challenge for Tyler McNeely and John McGrew.

"It was a lot of trying to keep stuff dry and, first and foremost, keeping the towels and speaker from getting wet," said McNeely.

The speaker survived and, after a slow start, a pair of eagles and plenty of birdies followed that were sweet music at Weibring Golf Club. That led to a 15-under-par 56 which gave McNeely and McGrew medalist honors in the two-day qualifying that ended Saturday and a spot in the record books in the 49th annual event.

McNeely and McGrew's 56 tied the lowest aggregate qualifying score set by David Marquardt and Ryan Meier in 2006, also at Weibring Golf Club. The 15-under tied Marquardt and Meier, Elston and Todd Mitchell in 2007 at Prairie Vista and Drew Miller and Kyle English at The Den at Fox Creek in 2008.

Michael and Branden Mounce finished second in the two-day qualifying with 57. It took 67 to make the 32-team championship flight, with 16 in other flights (see bnga.net for pairings).

First-round matches must be completed by Tuesday. Semifinals in the championship flight, and finals in other flights, will be next Saturday before the 18-hole championship flight final on July 24.

Last year, McNeely and McGrew teamed up for the first time at Ironwood Golf Course. That made it to the semifinals before losing 1-up to eventual champions Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich.

The long-hitting McNeely was doing his usual thing Friday. He knocked a 3-wood on the par-5 sixth in two and sank the eagle putt, then did the same with his drive on the short par-4 eighth and made a 10-footer for another eagle.

"It takes pressure off me knowing he hits behind me. We kind of switched up the order after first two holes," said McGrew as they had two birdies in the first four holes. "I still hit my drives first, but I went second on everything else. I don't know if it helped him or helped me. It seemed to work out well.

"Hitting my drives, you just try to get one out there for him to get after it."

They made the turn at 8-under 28 and then added 7-under 28 on the back.

"We had the music going and we were enjoying our time and loose," said McNeely. "We got some putts to go about the sixth hole. That's what it was, putting."

Those who play McNeely and McGrew during matches might want to wear ear plugs.

"We're gonna have fun and have a great time. Fair warning, the music will be blasting. It will be a party out there. We can guarantee that," said McNeely. "Win, lose or draw, we're gonna have a great time and get to play with some really good company."

While McGrew is a member at Crestwicke Country Club and McNeely at Bloomington Country Club, they like their chances this upcoming week.

"Him being a U High graduate, he's played a lot of golf there," said McGrew. "We're really comfortable out there."

Defending champions

Henry and Wuethrich were exempt from qualifying by virtue of their 19-hole victory in last year's final at Ironwood Golf Course against Matt Specht and Dallas Koth.

This could be Wuethrich's final Bloomington-Normal Golf Association event. He recently got his master's degree at the University of Illinois after helping Illinois Wesleyan to two NCAA Division III national titles and will be moving for an accounting job in Carmel, Indiana.

Henry finished third earlier this month in the Illinois Senior Open. While Wuethrich isn't playing as much golf as he did when at IWU, Henry is confident they could become the first repeat champions since 2014 when Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing won their third straight title.

"I've played a few times with Rob in the last month. Do I think Rob could be the Rob of a year-and-a-half ago? It could be close, but I don't think so because he doesn't have the reps," said Henry. "But in Two-Man I don't see where we have any less of a chance this year because it is Two-Man.

"I know the golf course fairly well. We're going to have a lot of (approach) shots inside 100 yards. I'm pretty decent inside 100 and we're both pretty good putters, but there's always a lot of good teams. We've seen the team that gets hot with the putter (wins)."

Other former winners who qualified for the championship flight were 2015 and 2020 champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser (60) and 2016 and 2019 champs Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver (61).

New partner for Rieger

When Weibring Golf Club last hosted the Two-Man in 2018, Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer took a 3 and 2 victory over the Mounces in the final. Rieger hit one of the best shots in tourney history, sinking a 160-yard shot for an eagle on No. 9.

Stauffer is unable to play in this year's tourney because of an injury. So Rieger has picked up Steve Gildner and again is in the championship flight after they fired 62.

Senior division

Lester Hampton and Brian Peoples led the Senior Division qualifiers by shooting 65.

Defending champions Mike Wieting and Kraig Komnick were exempt from qualifying.

Wisdom in U.S. Am

Parker Wisdom, who won the B-N City Match Play Championship last month, has another tournament to play before his season begins on Illinois State's golf team.

Wisdom, a Central Catholic High School graduate, earned a spot in the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Wisdom fired two rounds of 69 on Tuesday in a qualifier at Weibring Golf Club for a 4-under 138 total to earn one of two available spots.

Campbell Kremer of Louisville, who plays on Kentucky's golf team, was medalist by three strokes over Wisdom with 69-66.

First alternate went to Mason Minkel of Pekin, a member of Heartland College's golf team. Minkel shot 69-71.