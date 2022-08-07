Watch now: Steady Matt Maskel captures second Medal Play title in last three years

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Maskel made a lot of birdies during the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play's first two rounds at Prairie Vista Golf Course over the weekend. In fact, 12 of them, including a 28-foot birdie putt at No. 18 early Sunday afternoon.

Yet the former Illinois State golfer realized heading to Bloomington Country Club for the final 18 holes the birdie train might not be following him.

"I've played so much tournament golf .. bogeys kill you. I know birdies are great, but I try to limit my mistakes," said Maskel, 39. "I was swinging the club pretty good, so I was able to position it the way I wanted. I don't play super aggressive and hit a lot of hybrids out here. This style of play I probably feel good about."

Maskel had only birdie at BCC later Sunday, but more importantly avoided any big numbers. He used 15 pars to fire a 1-over-par 72 for a 206 total and a two-stroke victory over defending champion Michael Mounce (73).

It was Maskel's second Medal Play title in the last three years.

Adam Havens, who played with Maskel and Mounce in the second round, shot 70 at BCC to take third at 213, with Brian Zimmerman fourth (73-215).

Alan Bardwell, the 2012 champion, made an early charge at Maskel at BCC. Bardwell was 2-under through eight holes and two strokes behind before going 7-over the next four holes to take himself out of the chase. Bardwell shot 78-216 to place fifth.

Maskel birdied his final two holes at Prairie Vista to take a one-shot advantage to BCC. He never trailed in the final round, although his only birdie was a two-putt at the par-5 ninth.

However, No. 9 also was Mounce's first birdie. He shot even-par on the front nine while Maskel's 1-under gave him a two-shot cushion heading to the back nine.

After Bardwell's double bogey on No. 10, the last eight holes basically turned into match play between Maskel and Mounce.

Maskel got up-and-down from a greenside bunker, making a 12-foot par putt, at No. 11 to retain the two-stroke advantage. Both bogeyed the par-3 12th.

Mounce appeared ready to make a move at the par-5 14th with 180 yards left to the green for his second shot. However, Mounce flared his shot into the bunker and couldn't get up and down for birdie.

"I should have made birdie there," said Mounce. "It felt like a double (bogey) when I made par."

Once again, Maskel and Mounce bogeyed another par-3, No. 16. Mounce couldn't convert a 15-foot birdie effort at the 17th as Maskel went par-par to earn the title.

"The first nine holes I hit a bunch of greens, but didn't hit it that close," said Maskel. "But I felt I got through pretty good shooting 1-under. That wasn't bad. I felt unless someone went really low it was our group, so I knew where I stood.

"I felt pretty good the whole week with my control of the golf ball. I had a few loose swings, a few in-between clubs, but other than that I felt good about my golf swing and how I hit the ball."

The sultry conditions made it a "grind" for Maskel and Mounce.

"We probably both didn't hit it the way we wanted this afternoon. We figured out a way to make some good pars, I guess," said Mounce. "I knew he wasn't going to make mistakes. I had to make birdies or I was going to lose. He played very, very well."

Mounce, who shot 7-under 29 on Prairie Vista's back nine Saturday for a 66 that left him one shot behind Maskel after the first round, thought he let an opportunity slip away to take the lead going to BCC.

Maskel and Mounce both fired 69 in Sunday's second round.

"I felt like I really could have shot low there. I hit every green in regulation," said Mounce. "That was probably the worst round I could have shot, it felt like. I had a couple 3-putts for pars. If I played well it could been easy 65 or 66."

Two years ago, Maskel birdied the last two holes at BCC to beat Rob Wuethrich by a stroke for his first Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title.

That wasn't needed this time as Maskel carefully maneuvered his way around the tree-lined BCC layout and did what he had to do to get the job done.

"I play fairly conservative," he said. "I don't hit it real hard. I try to put the ball in position. I just play position golf."

Next up for Maskel is a U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifying round Aug. 16 at Crestwicke Country Club. Maskel and Zimmerman qualified for last year's U.S. Mid-Am (for those 25 and older) at Ironwood Golf Course and advanced to Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset, Mass.

This year's U.S. Mid-Am is Sept. 10-15 at Erin Hills in Wauwatosa, Wis. Erin Hills was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open won by Brooks Koepka.