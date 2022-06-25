Watch now: Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman ready for State Farm Youth Classic after qualifying for State Amateur

BLOOMINGTON — DJ Norman proved he can more than hold his own against an older crowd earlier this week.

Now the Roanoke-Benson High School rising senior gets a chance to take care of golfers his own age.

Norman tees off Monday and Tuesday in the State Farm Youth Classic at The Den at Fox Creek. He is competing in the AJGA 16-17 year-old division after tying for fifth in that same age group last year.

"Last year was the first year doing (the State Farm Youth Classic). I knew there were a lot of good players, but didn't know what fully to expect," said Norman, 17. "This year I know what to expect and my goal is to come in here and win. I know I have to play good to do that, but this year at least I feel more comfortable and know what to expect."

His preparation for the State Farm Youth Classic was different than most.

On Tuesday at Senica's Oak Ridge Golf Inc. in LaSalle, Norman fired an even-par 72 in an Illinois State Amateur Championship qualifier. That got him a spot in the State Amateur on July 19-21 at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette.

"I wanted to play my own game. I knew there would be other good players there. I knew if I played my best I'm just as good as anyone," said Norman. "If I just kept my nerves under control and I stayed calm and played my game, I could compete with anyone out there."

It's been quite a rise in the last three years for Norman, who was shooting "right around 100" when he first started golf practice for Roanoke-Benson in 2019.

However, Norman got the golf bug that season and was determined to improve. He made his first career hole-in-one during a Prep Tour event on No. 4 at The Den in August 2020 before the high school season began.

Although Norman struggled in the Class 1A regional at The Den in 2020 and didn't advance to sectional, he was on the right path.

"That (regional) was tough, but I used it as motivation not only to work hard on the physical game, but I knew I needed to hone in on the mental game," he said.

Norman's scores plummeted last year. He fired a 6-under-par 66, highlighted by another ace at Ironwood Golf Course's 16th hole, to win a Prep Tour event last May before shooting 76-73 in the State Farm Youth Classic.

"That was one of the bigger accomplishments I had," he said. "The competition was stiffer."

Norman enjoyed a successful junior season with the Rockets. He won the regional at Nettle Creek in Morris before advancing out of the sectional at Balmoral Woods in Crete to the Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

After shooting 67 in the practice round, Norman fired 76-74 to earn All-State honors.

This year has seen Norman fire some low numbers in winning three Prep Tour events. He shot 70 at Ironwood before using an eagle on the seventh playoff hole to win. Norman was 5-under after seven holes before settling for 69 at Decatur's Red Tail Run and followed that with a 69 at Weibring Golf Club, despite a double bogey on his final hole, before winning a playoff in three holes.

"My short irons have really improved since last year. My pitching wedge, 9-iron, 8-iron, I feel those were weaknesses last year," said Norman, who is working this summer at Metamora Fields. "I'm pretty good at knowing what my weaknesses are and working really hard making them my strength."

Norman also gives credit to Jason Wingate, the City of Bloomington's golf director, for helping him. The Norman family used to live just off the 14th hole at The Den and DJ's father, Dirk, got to know Wingate well. The Normans moved to Roanoke in 2010.

Tourney update

More than 370 boys and girls golfers ages 3-22 from nine states and Barbados have signed up in the State Farm Youth Classic's 16 divisions.

The 20th edition of the tourney, which is organized by the Bloomington-Normal Area Sports Commission, is played at six courses — The Links at Ireland Grove, Highland Park, Ironwood, Prairie Vista, The Den and Weibring Golf Club.

There will be a Skills Challenge — which includes long drive, chipping, and putting competitions — for all tourney participants from 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Den.

The local economic impact of this year’s tournament is expected to be approximately $118,400.

