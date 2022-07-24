Watch now: Rain stops just in time for Michael and Branden Mounce to rally and gain first Two-Man title

NORMAL — Standing on the 14th tee Sunday at Weibring Golf Club, the rain was pouring harder than it had all day. That was about the last thing twin brothers Michael and Branden Mounce wanted to see.

"I thought if it keeps this rain it's going to be hard for us to continue making birdie on every hole coming in," said Michael Mounce. "If it keeps raining it's going to be easy to make a couple pars and then you lose the match."

The rain stopped by the time the Mounces got to the green — and their comeback was just about to start.

The Mounces made birdies on four of the last five holes in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight against Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan. Two down with five left, the Mounces rallied to gain a 1-up victory to capture their first Two-Man title after a couple near misses.

The 25-year-olds from El Paso lost in the Two-Man finals at Weibring Golf Club four years ago, beaten by Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer. There was a semifinal loss the next year and a 19-hole quarterfinal defeat a year ago.

"We've had chances," said Michael Mounce. "Logan and Joe were like a buzz-saw when we played them. I don't think anyone would have beat them that day."

The Mounces are the first brother combination to win a Two-Man title since 2007 when Ryan and Eric Meier were victorious.

Sunday's win capped a long week of golf for Branden Mounce, who played in the Illinois State Amateur on Tuesday through Thursday in Wilmette. After his State Am first round Tuesday morning, he drove back south for a Two-Man match later that day.

"It's a lot more golf than I've played in the last two years," said Branden. "This is my 11th round in nine days."

Baracani, 27, and Galvan, 28, former University High School teammates, were in control most of the way after about an hour delay because of Sunday morning's storm.

An eagle on the par-5 No. 2 gave Baracani and Galvan a lead they held until the 17th hole.

Baracani's 20-foot birdie putt on No. 7 provided a 2-up advantage. It stayed that way until the 14th, although the par-3 No. 11 might have been the match's most crucial hole.

Galvan put his tee shot 10 feet away while the Mounces were forced to take a chip from about 25 feet. But Michael Mounce sank the chip and avoided a 3-down deficit after Galvan made his birdie putt.

"That was a huge shot and a turning point," said Branden Mounce of his brother's chip in. "That was a huge save there after not very good tee shots."

Michael Mounce then poured in a 25-footer for birdie on the 14th to trim Baracani and Galvan's lead to 1-up.

"One down with four to play definitely feels a lot better than 2-down," said Michael Mounce. "I didn't think we were ever out of it because they had made so many (putts) at the start I didn't know how long it was going to last."

Baracani and Galvan failed to birdie the short par-4 15th and the match was all square after Branden Mounce stuffed his approach for a gimme birdie.

"I felt we were in control until they birdied 14 and not making birdie on 15 was tough," said Baracani. "It should be a birdie every time."

Both teams parred No. 16 before Branden Mounce put a 9-iron on the 168-yard 17th about 18 feet away. After Baracani and Galvan failed to sink a 25-footer, Branden Mounce stepped up to sink his birdie putt for their first lead of the round.

"I like it when I don't have to (putt)," said Michael Mounce.

He didn't have to on No. 18, either. Branden Mounce hit another superb approach to 5 feet away. When Baracani and Galvan couldn't make a bunker shot for birdie, the match was conceded.

"They started rolling in some putts, and Branden stuffed it on 18," said Galvan. "They kind of blitzed us coming in."

The on-again, off-again rain didn't seem to affect the shot making.

Baracani and Galvan were 6-under on the first seven holes. The Mounces shot 7-under on the back to finish at 12-under for the round.

"Our attitudes were affected more than anything," said Branden Mounce. "The course was already so soft and wet it really didn't affect the course."

Branden Mounce will be trying to beat his brother in a couple weeks when Michael Mounce defends his Medal Play title.

The qualifying round takes place Aug. 6 at Prairie Vista Golf Course (registration has begun). After Sunday's second round, the low 18 in the championship flight head to Bloomington Country Club that afternoon for a final round.