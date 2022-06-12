Watch now: Parker Wisdom sinks clutch putts to win 105th B-N City Match Play Championship

NORMAL — Parker Wisdom had just made his last two putts as he looked at a left-to-right breaking 25-footer to win the 105th Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship on Sunday.

"I had a feeling that putt was going in," said the 21-year-old Wisdom. "Once I hit the putt I kind of knew, had a feeling, it was going in."

Wisdom's birdie putt fell on No. 17 at Ironwood Golf Course as he defeated Al Thompson, 2 and 1, in the 36-hole final to claim his first Bloomington-Normal Golf Association title.

At 59, Thompson was vying to become possibly the oldest man to win the crown. He twice was 3-down in the afternoon before cutting Wisdom's lead to 1-up, but couldn't quite get over the hump.

"I had a couple chances, but he was phenomenal the last three putts he made," said Thompson. "There's not much you can do when a guy does that except congratulate him."

When Wisdom sank birdie putts of 20 and 8 feet, respectively, on Nos. 10 and 11 in the afternoon, he appeared in the clear with a 3-up advantage with eight left.

Thompson charged back with a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 12 before gaining another hole when Wisdom 3-putted for bogey on the 14th.

Then came the pivotal 33rd hole of the match. Wisdom hit his drive to the right and behind trees, forcing him to punch out in the fairway. Thompson left himself a 50-foot birdie putt.

After Wisdom hit a wedge 12 feet away, he made the par putt. Thompson, who had gone the last 19 holes without a bogey, lipped out a 5-foot par putt to give Wisdom a 2-up cushion.

"I didn't have a (second) shot," said Wisdom. "I thought I might as well take your medicine, chip out and still try to make a par."

Thompson, who was outdriven by 50 yards on some holes, was impressed.

"To his credit he didn't try to do something stupid," said Thompson. "He chipped it out and tried to make a par, which I thought was pretty good for a 21-year-old kid."

Wisdom then missed the green on the short side on the par-3 16th. He hit a delicate pitch to 10 feet and made that putt to retain a 2-up advantage.

Thompson was about 10 feet away for birdie on No. 17 when Wisdom ended the match.

"My putter saved me again," said Wisdom. "The last two (before No. 17) were right to left and this one was probably the biggest breaker of the day."

Two years ago, Wisdom dropped a 1-up decision to Brian Zimmerman in the final. He lost again to Zimmerman in last year's semifinals before breaking through for his first victory since he was a Central Catholic High School senior.

"I felt the same way probably on hole seven that I did two years ago," said Wisdom, who has two years of eligibility left on Illinois State's golf team. "I was tired and had a lead. I had felt that two years ago and saw my lead slip. I made sure that wasn't going to happen because I hated the way that felt."

Wisdom led from No. 11 in the morning, when rain fell throughout, after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt. A short birdie on the 18th gave him a 2-up lead as they headed right back to start the final 18.

It was dry but muggy most of the afternoon round. But the only time Thompson looked fatigued is when he left a chip short on the 11th.

"Towards the end my legs were getting sort of tired. I didn't drive it as good today as I did (Saturday)," said Thompson, who moved to Bloomington-Normal three years ago and was playing in his first Match Play. "I don't feel like I lost. I felt he beat me and that's how you want it. It was fun. It was a good match and the tournament was fun."

