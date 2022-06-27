Watch now: Different kind of coaching for Streator's Beau Doty during State Farm Youth Classic

BLOOMINGTON — Coaching Streator High School's basketball team likely is a lot less nerve wracking for Beau Doty than his duties Monday.

Doty was out early Monday morning with his 9-year-old son, Liam, during the State Farm Youth Classic's first round in the boys 8-9 division at The Links at Ireland Grove.

After Liam finished off his round by shooting 42, Beau Doty was headed back on the course to watch his 7-year-old son, Deken.

"Caddying for them is something I love to do," said Beau Doty.

Liam Doty described his round as "OK." When asked what was the best part of his game Monday, he replied "hitting my hybrid."

"It's a lot easier now that he's 9. He's doing a lot of everything on his own," said Beau Doty of Liam. "He's been playing since he was 3. His first tournament was at 4. It's a lot of fun. I love getting time to spend with him and have my youngest out there. It's definitely a different kind of intensity to it."

This is the 20th year for the State Farm Youth Classic, which started as the Country Youth Classic in 2002. The tourney is organized by the Bloomington-Normal Area Sports Commission and played at six Twin Cities courses — The Links, Highland Park, Ironwood, Prairie Vista, The Den at Fox Creek and Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State.

More than 370 boys and girls golfers ages 3-22 from nine states and Barbados signed up in the 16 divisions, which teed off Monday. Final round is Tuesday. Go to www.theyouthclassic.com/news for first-round scores.

For many of the older participants, their first taste of the tourney came in the younger divisions at The Links.

The Doty family did well in their first year at the State Farm Youth Classic in 2021. Deken Doty took first place in the boys 3-5 group while Liam was third in the 8-9.

This will be Liam's final year at The Links before he moves up to the next age group at Highland Park.

"He's been really good as far as keeping things under control, and this year we're starting to work on him making more of his decisions out there," said Beau Doty. "That's why I like about this tournament. You can't help them on the greens so he's got to go figure it out on his own. This is a perfect tournament for that."

Golf wasn't the only thing on the Dotys' plate Monday.

"We've got to get back for our (baseball) tournament game tonight then back here early in the morning," said Beau Doty.

Brian Kelley was back on the practice green Monday after completing his round. The 8-year-old from Wellington, Florida, wasn't happy after shooting 37. That left Kelley three shots behind Garrett Vils of Appleton, Wisconsin, going into Tuesday's final nine holes.

"Horrible," said Kelley, who when pressed about what was so bad had another one-word reply.

"Everything," he said.

His mother, Liz, offered a slightly different opinion.

"You did fine," she said to him. "You had a lot of good shots. Your 3-wood, you were hitting a little long and your 5-iron you were hitting a little right. So tomorrow we'll straighten both of those out."

Liz and her husband, Brian, are former Bloomington-Normal residents who entered their son in the State Farm Youth Classic for the first time. While the Dotys were playing in their first golf tournament of the summer, the younger Brian Kelley has been quite busy.

Kelley recently took third in the Under Armour Summer Nationals in the boys 6-8 division, shooting 3-under-par 69 at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Florida. He's gearing up for the World Championships and the U.S. Kids Golf Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina, later this summer.

Whether anyone is shooting under-par wasn't the message Jeff Hunt, The Link's manager, gave to every group before they teed off Monday.

After running through the rules for the competitors and their parents, Hunt left everyone with the same two words.

"Have fun," he said.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

